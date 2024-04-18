LASD seeks help in finding 3 people of interest in 2020 Norwalk shooting death

LA Sheriff's Department looks to identify three people of interest in 2020 Norwalk shooting

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in identifying three people of interest related to a 2020 Norwalk murder, that is still unsolved.

Sheriff Robert Luna held a Thursday morning news conference, sharing photos and a sketch of the people believed to be connected to the death of 32-year-old Raul Cervantes Corona.

Raul Cervantes Corona KCALNews

Police responded Dec. 18, 2020 to calls of a gunshot victim in the 10900 block of Rosecrans Avenue, near the 605 freeway in Norwalk, where they discovered Corona slumped over in the driver's seat of his truck.

According to the sheriff's department, he was parked outside a Dollar Tree store, waiting for friends to arrive for an "off-road vehicle outfitting."

"An individual approached him on the driver's side and shot him in cold blood," Luna said. He continued to say that the shooter fled in a light grayish colored Kia Forte, that was waiting nearby.

"It is very important to note that nothing was taken from Raul. His wallet, his cell phone his truck, and the off-road vehicle he was towing were all still there," Luna said.

A sketch of one man based on witness account, a photo of 23-year-old JaMaree Boone, and a close-up of another man's hand, showing an ace of spades tattoo, were presented during Thursday's news conference. Luna said the man with the tattooed hand is believed to be the getaway driver.

Corona's family wrote a letter that was read by Luna, which described the grief they still feel over his loss.

"We believe that there are people who witnessed this horrific incident. And I believe that somebody know something, or heard something," Luna said.

"If anyone recognizes or can identify any of these three individuals pictured in these boards that surround us, we are urging you to please, please come forward."

Person of interest in Norwalk shooting death of Raul Cervantes Corona KCALNews

Anyone with any information is asked to call (323) 890-5500.

Person of interest, with a hand ace of spades tattoo, in the shooting death of Raul Cervantes Corona. KCALNews

Person of interest in the 2020 Norwalk shooting death of Raul Cervantes Corona. kcal