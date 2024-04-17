LASD K-9 in stable condition after being shot during suspect search in Compton

LASD K-9 in stable condition after being shot in Compton

LASD K-9 in stable condition after being shot in Compton

LASD K-9 in stable condition after being shot in Compton

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department K-9 was in stable condition after being shot in Compton on Wednesday.

Deputies say that it happened at around 6:30 p.m., when they were searching for a suspect wanted for unknown reasons in the 100 block of E. Spruce Street.

At some point, the suspect emerged from where they were hiding and shot one of the dogs assisting in the search.

The K9 was rushed to a local animal hospital after the shooting, where it is said to be in stable condition. Deputies say that it was wearing a bulletproof vest, which absorbed the brunt of the gunshot.

The suspect was arrested following the shooting.

Deputies say that they did not return fire in the incident.