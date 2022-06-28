Watch CBS News
LASD investigating fatal shooting in Norwalk

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Norwalk late Monday evening. 

The shooting was reported at around 10:55 p.m. on Maidstone Avenue. When Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, they found one person lying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. 

First responders with Los Angeles County Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim, who has yet to be identified pending notification of next of kin, was reported to be between 35 and 40-years-old. 

Investigators were unsure if the shooting was gang-related. 

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call  the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

