LASD investigating fatal shooting in Compton

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Compton on Wednesday.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard.

Deputies dispatched to the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.