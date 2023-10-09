LASD investigating death in Altadena

Authorities are investigating a death that happened in Altadena on Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at around 3:15 p.m., when deputies were dispatched for a call of a possible battery and medical issue that had just occurred in the 2300 block of N. Canyada Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive man and a second man suffering from injuries that were sustained in some sort of altercation that had just happened.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics declared the unresponsive victim dead at the scene. The second man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on injuries he suffered during the fight.

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.

It was also unknown if any arrests had been made.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.