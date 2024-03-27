LASD helps U.S. Marshal after kidnapping suspect barricades in San Gabriel Valley

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the U.S. Marshals Service after a kidnapping suspect barricaded in the San Gabriel Valley Wednesday.

Personnel with the LASD Special Enforcement Bureau were called to assist around 2:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Muscatel Avenue in South San Gabriel. The initial request was for a fleeing suspect.

LASD will assume tactical command and a crisis negotiation team was called in to contact the suspect, the department said.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the LASD Century Station at 323-568-4800.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)