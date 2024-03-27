Watch CBS News
LASD helps U.S. Marshal after kidnapping suspect barricades in San Gabriel Valley

By Danielle Radin

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the U.S. Marshals Service after a kidnapping suspect barricaded in the San Gabriel Valley Wednesday. 

Personnel with the LASD Special Enforcement Bureau were called to assist around 2:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Muscatel Avenue in South San Gabriel. The initial request was for a fleeing suspect. 

LASD will assume tactical command and a crisis negotiation team was called in to contact the suspect, the department said. 

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the LASD Century Station at 323-568-4800. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 3:44 PM PDT

