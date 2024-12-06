LASD deputy hospitalized after motorcycle crash on 105 Freeway in Downey

LASD deputy hospitalized after crash on 105 Freeway in Downey

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after a crash on the 105 Freeway in Downey on Friday evening.

It happened at around 5:20 p.m. on westbound lanes of I-105 near the Paramount Boulevard offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, but according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy with the South Los Angeles station was involved.

SkyCal was overhead as the deputy, who appeared to be alert and speaking with other law enforcement at the scene, was loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Their condition was not known.