Watch CBS News
Local News

LASD deputy hospitalized after motorcycle crash on 105 Freeway in Downey

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

LASD deputy hospitalized after crash on 105 Freeway in Downey
LASD deputy hospitalized after crash on 105 Freeway in Downey 00:52

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after a crash on the 105 Freeway in Downey on Friday evening. 

It happened at around 5:20 p.m. on westbound lanes of I-105 near the Paramount Boulevard offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, but according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy with the South Los Angeles station was involved.

SkyCal was overhead as the deputy, who appeared to be alert and speaking with other law enforcement at the scene, was loaded into the back of an ambulance. 

Their condition was not known. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.