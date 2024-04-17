LASD deputy charged with stealing money during traffic stop in Whittier

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has been charged after she allegedly stole from a driver during a traffic stop in Whittier last year.

The deputy, identified as 39-year-old Jessica Lynn, allegedly took money from the driver's coin purse after pulling them over on April 15, 2023, before concealing the evidence and filing a false report, according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.

Lynn is scheduled for arraignment on July 2 on one felony count of filing a false police report and altering, planting or concealing evidence. She also faces a misdemeanor charge mof petty theft not exceeding $950 in value, Gascón's office said.

"Law enforcement officers are entrusted with upholding the law and safeguarding our communities," Gascón said in a statement. "When an individual in such a position breaches this trust, it not only undermines the integrity of the entire justice system, but also jeopardizes the safety and well-being of those they are sworn to protect."

She allegedly stopped the driver at around 2:45 a.m. near a strip mall in the 10400 block of Whittier Boulevard for having excessive window tint. During the stop, the deputy found that the driver was not in possession of a valid driver's license, the DA said.

Lynn then searched the vehicle and found the coin purse containing money, which she allegedly took before throwing the purse away in a nearby trash can, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

"The department's Internal Criminal Investigation Bureau conducted an investigation into the allegations involving our employee," said a statement from LASD. " Once the case was completed, it was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office — Justice System Integrity Division for filing consideration. The employee is relieved of duty pending the outcome of the case."

If convicted of all charges, Lynn faces up to six years and two months in state prison, Gascón said.

"Our personnel are not above the law and must be held accountable when their actions violate the department's moral and ethical standards," the statement continued. "We value the public's trust and expect our personnel to protect our communities with integrity and professionalism."