LA's Emergency Renters Assistance Program offers help to certain city of LA residents

Certain renters in the city of Los Angeles can now apply for financial assistance to help pay back rent.

The Emergency Renters Assistance Program launches Tuesday, offering help to low-income renters who owe back rent due to COVID-19 or other financial hardships.

The program is funded by the mansion tax, Measure ULA, and can offer up to six months of rental assistance to those who qualify. The mansion tax is a 4% sales tax on properties exceeding $5 million and 5.5% sales tax on those exceeding $10 million.

Eligibility is as follows:

Must be a resident of the City of Los Angeles, regardless of immigration status. To verify if you live in the City of Los Angeles, go to neighborhoodla.org.

One or more of the individuals within the household has experienced a loss of employment, reduction of household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship between March 2020 to present

The current household income is at or below 80% of the area medium income

Pandemic tenant protections for back rent accrued between March 2020 to Sept. 2021 ended Aug. 1.

Qualified renters can apply online at housing.lacity.org or by phone at (888) 379-3150, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The application period ends Oct. 2.