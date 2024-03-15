Watch CBS News
Larry H. Parker, famed LA accident attorney, dead at 75

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Larry H. Parker, the accident attorney who has been a fixture on Southern California television ads and billboards for decades, has died at 75, according to Deadline

Larry H. Parker The Law Offices of Larry H. Parker

A cause of death remains unknown at the time. 

Parker became well known across the region for commercials that flaunted his practice's nearly flawless case success rate and his catch phrase "We'll fight for you!" 

The Law Offices of Larry H. Parker have been in operation for nearly 50 years and currently employ more than 125 attorneys, most of whom handle accident and personal injury cases. 

Dozens of billboards touting the practice are easily spotted traveling along nearly any Southern California highway, especially as you get closer to Los Angeles' metropolitan area. 

He is considered to be one of the first adopters of television advertisement in the legal field, leading to his celebrity-like status.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 8:26 PM PDT

