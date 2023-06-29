Watch CBS News
Largest-ever pickleball tournament underway in Newport Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Pickleball players in Orange County are warming up for one of the largest tournaments in the U.S.

More than 1,400 players from all over the world are coming out for the 2023 Association for Pickleball Professionals (APP) Newport Beach Open.

This will be APP's largest-ever tournament, ranging from the sport's biggest stars to weekend warriors to those trying their first-ever pickleball tournament. 

The tournament will be held at the Tennis and Pickleball Club in Newport Beach from June 28 through July 3.  

