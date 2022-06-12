Large shipment of baby formula from Australia lands at LAX

Parents in need of some baby formula may finally get some relief.

A cargo plane containing a large shipment with 95,000 tins of baby formula inside from Australian company Bubs Australia touched down at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, as part of President Joe Biden's "Operation Fly Formula," initiative.

The recent shortage in baby formula dates back to February, when Abbott Nutrition shut down its production of baby formula due to a safety recall that was administered by the Food and Drug Administration.

Four baby formula products that were impacted by the recall were Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

The hope is that this shipment of baby formula will provide some relief for Southern California mothers, who have faced price gouging and shortages in recent months trying to get formula for their babies.