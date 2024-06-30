Large fire engulfs Downtown LA commercial building before being extinguished by firefighters

Firefighters prevent large blaze from extending to other buildings in Downtown LA

A massive fire engulfed a previously burnt commercial building in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday before firefighters were able to control the flames.

The five-thousand-square-foot two-story building, located at 1390 E. Newton Street, was already engulfed in flames by the time that Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived a little before 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took more than 80 firefighters just under 50 minutes to control the blaze.

"Extensive damage, due to multiple previous burns, will be evaluated by the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety," LAFD officials said. "LAFD Heavy Equipment crews are on standby for possible demolition, in the event the structure is deemed unsafe."

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.