Large crowd gathers for "Walk Out For Palestine" rally in Westwood

A large group of people gathered at the Bruin Plaza in Westwood Thursday for a "Walk Out For Palestine" rally as the Israel-Hamas war continues in the Middle East.

The rally on UCLA campus was described by organizers as peaceful, with event planners telling those at the rally to make their voices heard without engaging in disputes.

By 2 p.m., a large group of people had begun chanting "Free Palestine." Demonstrators expressed they were in support of ending an Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip.

A smaller group of Israeli-American students were also there holding the Israeli flag.

An Israeli kibbutz just miles from the Gaza Strip was the scene of a massacre on Saturday when Hamas terrorists attacked. Amid what officials described as a "haunting" scene, they also uncovered that twin babies less than a year old had miraculously survived — because their young parents hid them just before being murdered by the militants.

As the Israeli military's war on Gaza intensified, the situation along Israel's northern border with Lebanon was also growing more tense. For the past five days, Israel has traded fire with the powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon.

CBS News witnessed a massive mobilization of Israeli tanks and soldiers along the border amid mounting fear that a second front could open there. Given Hezbollah's resources and links with Iran and other governments, such an escalation could engulf the entire region in war.