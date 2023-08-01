LAPD, union tentative contract agreement addresses higher pay for officers

Efforts to bring in more officers to the Los Angeles Police Department, and keep them there is moving forward as the Mayor's office announced a tentative contract agreement with the police union Tuesday.

Mayor Karen Bass shared details of the plan to improve recruitment and retention within the LAPD by establishing a higher starting pay for officers, retention pay incentives, and better health care benefits.

A significant number of officers who leave before 10 years of service join other agencies, according to the Mayor's office. The new four-year contract agreement is meant to help address this issue.

"My No. 1 job is to keep Angelenos safe," said Bass. "Like many major cities across America, our police department is enduring a hiring and retention crisis so we are taking critical action. In April, I proposed a budget to address concerns within the Los Angeles Police Department and to provide investments to hire more police officers, expedite the hiring process, and improve retention. Today's contract is consistent with those goals..."

Since 2020, staffing at LAPD has declined by more than 1,000 officers. LAPD is expected to lose hundreds more in the coming year due to retirements and resignations. Since 2017, LAPD has lost more than 430 officers serving just around a year with the department.

This tentative agreement increases the starting base salary of LAPD recruits by 11% with a 3% increase in base salary wages annually each year of the contract to remain competitive with surrounding departments.

For officers already within the LAPD, the tentative agreement includes retention pay incentives to improve long-term employment. The contract also has improvements in insurance subsidies for health, life, and dental insurance.