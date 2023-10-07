LAPD to increase patrols after Hamas attack, ensuring "the safety of all"

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said the department will conduct extra patrolling in Jewish and Muslim communities, as a local response to the Hamas attack against Israel.

The patrols will mainly be focused in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, the centers of Jewish institutions within the department's jurisdiction.

"We are appalled by this act of terrorism by Hamas against the citizens and civilian communities in Israel," Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold said.

"We call on President Biden and Congress to act swiftly in support of Israel. Additionally, we hope all peace-loving nations of the world and the United Nations, will condemn this senseless violence. Our hearts are with the people of Israel as we stand together and support Israel defending itself and condemn this heinous act."

The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.

Israel said so far, at least 200 are dead and hundreds are wounded and an unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians were captured and taken to Gaza as hostages.