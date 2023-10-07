Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD to increase patrols after Hamas attack, ensuring "the safety of all"

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said the department will conduct extra patrolling in Jewish and Muslim communities, as a local response to the Hamas attack against Israel.

The patrols will mainly be focused in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, the centers of Jewish institutions within the department's jurisdiction.

"We are appalled by this act of terrorism by Hamas against the citizens and civilian communities in Israel," Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold said. 

"We call on President Biden and Congress to act swiftly in support of  Israel. Additionally, we hope all peace-loving nations of the world and the United Nations, will condemn this senseless violence. Our hearts are with the people of Israel as we stand together and support Israel defending itself and condemn this heinous act."

The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.

Israel said so far, at least 200 are dead and hundreds are wounded and an unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians were captured and taken to Gaza as hostages.  

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 12:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.