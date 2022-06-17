LAPD task force arrests suspect in multiple Hollywood robberies

A man was arrested Thursday for his alleged connection in a pair of robberies that occurred in Hollywood back in May.

Grachik Melkonyan, 30-years-old, is suspected of committing both robberies within a span of 10 minutes on Sunset Boulevard on May 8.

The first instance saw Melkonyan approach a pair of customers sitting outside of a cafe in the 6400 block of Sunset Blvd. He simulated holding a firearm under a towel, demanding money and stealing one of their cellphones.

He reportedly left the area in a white Volvo.

Just 10 minutes later, Melkonyan again approached a victim while simulating holding a firearm, as the woman was withdrawing money from her bank in the 6300 block of Sunset Blvd. The victim, frightened, withdrew money and gave it to Melkonyan before he walked back to his Volvo.

Using a photo taken by a witness to one of the two incidents, Los Angeles Police Department detectives were able to determine Melkonyan's involvement in both robberies and obtained a search warrant for his residence.

Police recovered a replica handgun and took Melkonyan into custody.

According to police, the arrest was made in correspondence between Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division robbery detectives and members of the Operations-West Bureau LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force.

He was held two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Melkonyan's bail was set at $150,000.

Anyone with information related to this crime or Melkonyan was asked to call Hollywood Division Detective Eberhard at (213) 972-2955.