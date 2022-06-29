Watch CBS News
LAPD, SWAT engaged in standoff with barricaded attempted murder suspect in South LA

Authorities were at the scene of an apparent standoff with an attempted murder suspect in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. 

The suspect reportedly barricaded inside of the residence on E. 81 Street in South L.A. at around 1:30 a.m. 

As the situation progressed, Los Angeles Police Department officers called a SWAT team to the scene for assistance. 

It was also unclear if any residents in the surrounding area were forced to evacuate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

June 29, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

