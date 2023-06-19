LAPD sued for $100 million in Keenan Anderson wrongful death lawsuit

The Los Angeles Police Department is being sued for $100 million over the death of Keenan Anderson, the cousin of one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, in January.

Family lawyers say Keenan Darnell Anderson was held down and Tased for more than 90 seconds, leading to his death on January 3. Attorneys held a news conference in Ladera Heights Monday morning to announce the lawsuit on behalf of Anderson's young son.

Keenan Anderson, 31, was killed during the LAPD's response to a call of a hit-and-run traffic collision in Venice on January 3. Police say Anderson reportedly caused the crash and then fled, and when they tracked him down, officers say a physical confrontation took place.

Police used a Taser to arrest him. The stun gun was used multiple times before Anderson succumbed. He was taken into custody and died several hours later at a hospital. Police say he tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

"The mere fact that the Coroner's Office has confirmed the presence of cocaine in Keenan Anderson's system at the time of his death, will have absolutely no impact on our intention to seek justice on behalf of his 5-year-old son," attorney Carl Douglas said at Monday morning's news conference.

"It matters not whether there was cocaine in his system, because the actions of the officers were wrong," said attorney Douglas. "It matters not why he was in distress, because it's clear from the body-worn footage that he was never a threat. He spoke to the officers politely. He was always compliant."

Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matters co-founder Patrisse Cullors, was the father of a 5-year-old boy, and was employed as a teacher for the last eight years. A resident of Washington, D.C., he was visiting family in the area for the holidays when the incident occurred.

Police claim that Anderson appeared intoxicated during the incident, and that he was suspected of causing a traffic collision on Jan. 3 near the intersection where he was Tased.

Family members and supporters maintain that Anderson appeared to be in the midst of a mental health crisis when officers arrived at the scene.

Body camera footage released by LAPD shows Anderson running in the middle of the street upon officers' arrival at the scene, where he was exhibiting erratic behavior.

As officers spoke with Anderson, he suddenly ran from the area and officers chased him on foot. When they caught up with him, officers allege that he was resisting their efforts. They used a Taser, bodyweight, firm grips and joint locks to handcuff of Anderson. He also had his ankles hobbled to prevent him from running again.

As officers attempted to restrain him, Anderson was heard shouting they were "trying to George Floyd me," referring to the Black man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020 when an officer knelt on his neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, causing him to lose oxygen. The incident caused widespread outrage across the United States, including protests in many major cities.

Officers called Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics to the scene, who transported Anderson to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Anderson was Tased six times during his struggle with officers.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office released the cause and manner of death of Keenan Anderson on June 2. In a press release, the coroner announced that they had determined "the cause of death of 31-year-old Keenan Darnell Anderson as effects of cardiomyopathy (enlarged heart) and cocaine use (death determined hours after restraint and conducted energy device [CED] use)," the statement said. "The manner of death is undetermined."

Relatives of Keenan Anderson filed a $50 million damages claim against the city on January 20. The claim was a precursor to a lawsuit.