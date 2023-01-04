Watch CBS News
LAPD station reports possible hazardous-materials incident

The LAPD Central Community Police Station at 251 E. 6th Street in downtown Los Angeles reported a potential hazardous-materials incident Wednesday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., an employee in the building opened an envelope and reported feeling dizzy, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The L.A. City Fire Department was on scene. The employee was reportedly hospitalized in stable condition.

The third floor of the building was evacuated. A hazardous-materials team was on scene investigating. No other injuries were reported.

