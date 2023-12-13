Watch CBS News
LAPD seizes $300,000 worth of merchandise from organized retail theft ring

By Matthew Rodriguez

LAPD makes massive retail theft bust in Westlake District
LAPD makes massive retail theft bust in Westlake District 01:00

Officers seized dozens of diaper boxes filled with stolen merchandise during a raid of an organized retail theft ring in the Westlake District Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department served two search warrants at a business near 6th Street and Alvarado Street. Officers hauled dozens of boxes out of the business and stacked them next to a tractor-trailer along the sidewalk. It appears that a majority of the items seized were diapers. 

On social media, LAPD officials said the stolen property totaled about $300,000. 

