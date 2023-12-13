LAPD seizes $300,000 worth of merchandise from organized retail theft ring

Officers seized dozens of diaper boxes filled with stolen merchandise during a raid of an organized retail theft ring in the Westlake District Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department served two search warrants at a business near 6th Street and Alvarado Street. Officers hauled dozens of boxes out of the business and stacked them next to a tractor-trailer along the sidewalk. It appears that a majority of the items seized were diapers.

On social media, LAPD officials said the stolen property totaled about $300,000.