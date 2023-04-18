LAPD seeking L.A. victims of Las Vegas sexual assault suspect

Las Vegas resident Matthew Werner, 45, was arrested on February 28 on suspicion of a series of rapes in Los Angeles dating back to 2015, the LAPD announced Monday. LAPD

Los Angeles police are seeking further potential victims of a sexual assault suspect arrested in February.

Police said Werner apparently targeted women on social media and dating apps using different aliases

Police said five women were assaulted in Los Angeles by Werner, and investigators believe there are more victims of unreported sexual assaults by Werner.

Police are seeking additional victims and witnesses in the areas of Mid-City, Hollywood, North Hollywood and Woodland Hills.

Detectives are requesting that anyone with information that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses to contact LAPD's Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the "P3 Tips" mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program