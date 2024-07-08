Watch CBS News
LAPD seeking hit-and-run driver who killed 26-year-old woman in Larchmont

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are seeking help from the public in locating a hit-and-run driver who killed a 26-year-old woman in the Larchmont community in late June. 

screenshot-2024-07-08-at-5-45-21-pm.png
A screenshot of the video released by LAPD investigators on Monday. Los Angeles Police Department/YouTube

The crash happened at around 3:20 a.m. on June 22 near the intersection of N. Western Avenue and Rosewood Avenue, when the victim was crossing the street inside of a marked crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

As she crossed the street, the victim was struck by a late-model white pickup truck, which investigators believe was either a Ford or Chevrolet that was traveling southbound on Western Avenue. 

The woman, who remains unidentified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died. 

The City of Los Angeles, through the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the deadly incident. 

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LAPD at (213) 473-0234

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

