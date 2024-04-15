LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck and killed woman in Northridge

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a woman pushing a shopping cart on a road in Northridge on Monday.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Tampa Avenue and Business Center Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

They say that the woman was hit on the northbound side of Tampa Avenue near the curb, and that the driver fled from the area in the same direction, heading towards Nordhoff Street.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene, where they pronounced the woman deceased.

Her identity has not yet been released and is pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Investigators have not revealed any information on a possible suspect or car involved in the incident.

As usual with fatal hit-and-run investigations, a standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by Los Angeles city officials that leads to a conviction.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact investigators at (818) 644-8036.