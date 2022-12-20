Watch CBS News
LAPD searching for driver who ran over bicyclist near Mid-Wilshire

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a driver who ran over a bicyclist near Mid-Wilshire. 

Police believe the suspect's vehicle is a Toyota Camry made between 2012-2017. LAPD

The collision happened on Dec. 7 at about 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Venice and Hauser Boulevards. According to police, the  Toyota Camry was driving westbound on Venice Boulevard and turned crossed onto Hauser Boulevard, when it hit a bicyclist that was going in the same direction. 

The driver immediately took off, failing to stop to help help the bicyclist, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police believe the Camry matched the models made between 2012-2017.

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that can help officers find the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (213) 473-0234. If it is outside of business hours or on a weekend, callers should direct their inquires to (877) 527-3247.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. Alternatively, anyone can submit their tip to the Crime Stoppers website

