LAPD searching for driver who hit, dragged scooter rider for more than 25 feet in Boyle Heights

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver in Boyle Heights who ran over a scooter rider and dragged him for 25 feet before driving away from the area on Saturday.

Video from the scene shows a man, identified as Luis Lopez, riding an electric scooter near Ficket Street and Boulder Street at around 9 p.m. Saturday when he fell and was knocked unconscious. Minutes later, a white Ford Econoline van can be seen running Lopez and the scooter over, dragging him for a considerable distance before he dislodged.

"The driver of the van fled the scene without stopping to render and/or identify themselves," Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

LAPD News: Felony Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Severely Injured (NR22247jc) pic.twitter.com/45bQhvHcQH — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 30, 2022

Lopez was hospitalized with "severe injuries" during the incident, though is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the case to call the Detective Juan Campos of the LAPD Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713. A standing $25,000 reward stands for anyone who provides information leading to the identification and/or apprehension, based on the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.