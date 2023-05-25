LAPD searching for driver that killed a 23-year-old bicyclist
After a month of investigating, the Los Angeles Police Department is asking for help tracking down the driver that killed a 23-year-old bicyclist.
According to police, the deadly collision happened on the night of April 13 at the intersection of Main and 43rd Streets in South L.A. Investigators believe that 23-year-old Inmer Samuel Cruz was crossing the road when a silver Mercedes Benz car ran him over.
The driver sped away from the scene and left Cruz to die. Police believe the driver was in a 2008-2013 Mercedes Benz C230 or C330.
Anyone with information connected to the crash should call investigators at (213) 833-3713. Those wishing to stay anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website here.
The city has established a fun rewarding up to $50,000 for any information that helps officers solve hit-and-run crashes.
for more features.