LAPD searching for driver that killed a 23-year-old bicyclist

After a month of investigating, the Los Angeles Police Department is asking for help tracking down the driver that killed a 23-year-old bicyclist.

Police believe the driver was in a 2008-2013 Mercedes Benz C230 or C330. LAPD

According to police, the deadly collision happened on the night of April 13 at the intersection of Main and 43rd Streets in South L.A. Investigators believe that 23-year-old Inmer Samuel Cruz was crossing the road when a silver Mercedes Benz car ran him over.

The driver sped away from the scene and left Cruz to die. Police believe the driver was in a 2008-2013 Mercedes Benz C230 or C330.

Anyone with information connected to the crash should call investigators at (213) 833-3713. Those wishing to stay anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website here.

The city has established a fun rewarding up to $50,000 for any information that helps officers solve hit-and-run crashes.