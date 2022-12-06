LAPD searching for 4 burglary suspects in Adams-Normandie

Los Angeles Police were searching for four burglary suspects who bailed on foot from a suspect vehicle in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood near Exposition Park.

A robbery was earlier reported at 1321 Wilson Street in downtown Los Angeles. Officers reportedly witnessed suspects breaking into the building leaving with merchandise.

Officers pursued suspects in a blue Toyota Camry at about 5:21 a.m. Four male suspects bailed from the car and fled on foot at 23rd St. and Normandie Ave.

At 6 a.m. LAPD said the investigation was still active.