LAPD searching for 4 burglary suspects in Adams-Normandie

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police were searching for four burglary suspects who bailed on foot from a suspect vehicle in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood near Exposition Park.

A robbery was earlier reported at 1321 Wilson Street in downtown Los Angeles. Officers reportedly witnessed suspects breaking into the building leaving with merchandise.

Officers pursued suspects in a blue Toyota Camry at about 5:21 a.m. Four male suspects bailed from the car and fled on foot at 23rd St. and Normandie Ave.

At 6 a.m. LAPD said the investigation was still active.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 6:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

