LAPD searches for driver that ran over pedestrian that collapsed in the middle of the road

Police are searching for the driver who ran over a pedestrian in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Security camera footage showed the pedestrian walking into the street at about 2:05 a.m. on Dec. 17 before suddenly collapsing in the middle of the road near the intersection of Western and Vernon Avenues. A few moments later what appears to be an SUV drove by the camera, striking the man that was already lying motionless in the street.

The suspect continued to drive off and did not stop to check on the victim, who later died at a nearby hospital. The driver who fled the area faces vehicular manslaughter charges, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators advised all motorists to mind their speeds while driving and to stop whenever they are involved in a collision. They also reminded pedestrians to obey the rules of the road and to walk in designated walking areas, like sidewalks and crosswalks.

LAPD asked anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Lorena Huerta at Southwest Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to the LA Crime Stoppers either at 1-(800) 222-8477 or through their website.