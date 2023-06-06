LAPD search for suspects after 1-year-old shot outside burger restaurant

1-year-old girl recovering after being shot in the foot

Police are searching for two suspects who opened fire at a hamburger restaurant in South Los Angeles leaving a 1-year-old injured.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday to the burger joint located at 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard.

The investigation revealed that the suspects fired several rounds into the 'Monster Burger' before leaving.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a child was injured while sitting in a car with their mother when shots were fired. LAPD said the girl was shot in the foot and was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

Police recovered .40 caliber and 9mm ammunition at the scene.

The two suspects were last seen traveling southbound on Avalon Boulevard in a silver Kia Optima with an unknown Texas license plate number, police said.

Both suspects were described men in their 20s, one wearing a black jacket while the other wore a gray coat.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call 911. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.