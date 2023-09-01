LAPD search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Sun Valley

Authorities are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian early Friday morning in Sun Valley.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Lankershim Boulevard. The Los Angeles Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene and found a man in his 20s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the driver was possibly driving a dark color Nissan Sedan and took off northbound on Lankershim Boulevard.

It is unclear if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk or not.

As of 7:30 a.m., Lankershim Boulevard is still shutdown between Saticoy Street and Rosecoe Boulevard as police investigate the scene.

All businesses in the area are also closed.