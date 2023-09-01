LAPD search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Sun Valley
Authorities are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian early Friday morning in Sun Valley.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Lankershim Boulevard. The Los Angeles Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene and found a man in his 20s who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police the driver was possibly driving a dark color Nissan Sedan and took off northbound on Lankershim Boulevard.
It is unclear if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk or not.
As of 7:30 a.m., Lankershim Boulevard is still shutdown between Saticoy Street and Rosecoe Boulevard as police investigate the scene.
All businesses in the area are also closed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.