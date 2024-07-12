LAPD says 16-year-old charged with murder in shooting on Metro platform

A 16-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting on an LA Metro platform while a 20-year-old man has been charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, police said Friday.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting around 7:20 p.m. on June 21 and investigators learned the victim was getting off the E-Line train at the La Cienega/Jefferson station when they were shot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The station is just outside the campus of the University of Southern California in South LA.

Police said the suspect fled the area with several other male suspects afterward.

Juan Garcia, 38, has been identified by police as the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, homicide detectives arrested the 16-year-old suspect, who has not been identified since he is underage. Oscar Martinez, 20, was also arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

LAPD said Martinez was initially booked on suspicion of murder with his bail set at $2 million. However, the department said the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed a charge of assault with a semi-automatic firearm against Martinez for his alleged involvement on Friday. Meanwhile, the 16-year-old has been charged with murder, according to LAPD.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has been reached for further confirmation of the filing of charges.

LAPD's Homicide Division previously requested the public's help finding the shooter.