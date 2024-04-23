LAPD responds to two apparent stabbings in Reseda neighbood

Police investigating reports of stabbing near Reseda high school

Police investigating reports of stabbing near Reseda high school

Police investigating reports of stabbing near Reseda high school

Los Angeles police responded to two reported stabbings in a Reseda neighborhood.

The two reported stabbings happened blocks away from each other; one at the intersections of Vanalden Avenue and Community Street at 3:05 p.m., the other at Vanalden Avenue and Malden Street at 3:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No one has been transported to the hospital, and firefighters did not release the ages or genders of the victims.

A few cruisers from the Los Angeles Police Department were parked at the apparent crime scenes.