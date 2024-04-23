LAPD responds to two apparent stabbings in Reseda neighbood
Los Angeles police responded to two reported stabbings in a Reseda neighborhood.
The two reported stabbings happened blocks away from each other; one at the intersections of Vanalden Avenue and Community Street at 3:05 p.m., the other at Vanalden Avenue and Malden Street at 3:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No one has been transported to the hospital, and firefighters did not release the ages or genders of the victims.
A few cruisers from the Los Angeles Police Department were parked at the apparent crime scenes.