LAPD responds to two apparent stabbings in Reseda neighbood

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles police responded to two reported stabbings in a Reseda neighborhood.

The two reported stabbings happened blocks away from each other; one at the intersections of Vanalden Avenue and Community Street at 3:05 p.m., the other at Vanalden Avenue and Malden Street at 3:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No one has been transported to the hospital, and firefighters did not release the ages or genders of the victims. 

A few cruisers from the Los Angeles Police Department were parked at the apparent crime scenes. 

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 4:05 PM PDT

