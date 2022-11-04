Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD respond to possible hoax call of school shooting

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 4 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 4 AM Edition) 01:52

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a fake report of a shooting at Los Angeles High School. 

LAPD received a call about a request to assist a Los Angeles Unified School District police officer at the 4600 block of W. Olympic Boulevard Friday afternoon.

However the LAPD has determined that the report was a possible hoax and there was no clear threat to students or staff members at LA High on Friday. 

It's unclear who reported the possible shooting.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 2:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.