LAPD releases dashcam video of pursuit crash that killed CSUN student

Los Angeles police have released dashcam footage of a fatal pursuit crash that killed a sophomore at California State University Northridge in February.

According to police, the pursuit began in the early morning hours of Feb. 16 near Roscoe and Balboa Boulevard, about 2.5 miles away from the college. Officers said the suspect's vehicle matched the description of a Toyota RAV-4 wanted in an armed street robbery in the area.

When officers tried to pull over the suspect 18-year-old Esteban Garcia-Talamantes, he sped away from police blowing throw a red light at Roscoe and Louise Avenue.

Garcia continued to try to evade police, eventually running threw another red light at Lindley Avenue. Unfortunately, Garcia crashed into the driver's door killing 19-year-old Eric Barbosa-Guardado.

Garcia ran away from the crash site but officers were able to track him down and arrest him. In the suspect's car, investigators found a loaded rifle and nitrous oxide tank. Officers said Garcia was not under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

The 18-year-old was charged with several counts of robbery and one count of murder.