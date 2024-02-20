LAPD releases body cam footage from deadly shooting of man holding plastic fork

The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly incident in which a man holding a plastic fork was shot by police officers in early February.

The incident occurred on Feb. 3 at around 2:15 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Towne Avenue in the Skid Row area for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to a statement from the department.

Police say that the caller indicated the suspect was under the influence and was armed with a stick, threatening employees of a business in the area. Upon arrival, they came in contact with the person who reported the incident, who told them that the suspect had entered a business on the fourth floor of a warehouse in the area, located in the 800 block of E. 7th Street.

The person says that the suspect told them to leave the area, and out of fear for their safety they left the building and contacted police. They told officer that the person "had access to sharp items and metal objects inside the business," LAPD's statement said.

Officers came in contact with the suspect, who has since been identified as 36-year-old Jason Maccani, inside of the business, ordering him to exit and put his hands up.

"The suspect initially complied then turned and charged toward the officers with a white object protruding from the bottom of his clenched right hand, which was held at chest level," the statement said.

They allegedly attempted less than lethal measures to stop Maccani, but they proved ineffective.

"The suspect continued to advance toward the officers with the object still clenched in his right hand," the statement said. "The suspect grabbed one of the officers and the Beanbag Shotgun she was holding, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting."

Officers say that they thought Maccani was holding a knife, but later determined that he was actually holding a white plastic fork.

After he was struck by the officers' gunfire he was taken into custody before he was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"The following information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence.

A supervisor was also injured during the incident, suffering a laceration to the hand. They were treated at a hospital and later released.

The shooting remains under investigation by LAPD's specialized Force Investigation Division and the Office of the California Attorney General.