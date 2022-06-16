LAPD pursuit in South Los Angeles ends in fatal crash as vehicle strikes pedestrian

A pursuit came to a tragic end Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was fatally struck by the suspect in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers engaged the suspect in pursuit at around 12:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Central Avenue after learning that the vehicle she was driving was stolen.

The vehicle in question was a 1987 Toyota Avalon.

A brief pursuit ensued before authorities reportedly backed off and were planning to continue following along via airship. Neither the aircraft nor ground units were close enough to see the collision, police said, indicating they were about four blocks away at the time.

As the suspect continued to drive, they struck a pedestrian who was believed to be crossing the street, causing the driver to veer off the road and crash into three parked vehicles on Central Avenue and 71st Street.

The impact killed that person, reportedly severing their leg in the process as they were carried more than 20 yards from the spot of impact on the windshield of the stolen vehicle.

Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin, though authorities believe the man was in his 50s or 60s.

Due to the scene caused by the impact, including one overturned vehicle and the damage the pursuit vehicle sustained, she was expected to be driving at extremely high speeds.

The driver, a woman in her 40s or 50s, sustained some injuries in the crash was taken to a hospital for treatment where she was set to be taken into custody upon her release from medical care.

Her identity has yet to be revealed pending the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Central Avenue remained closed through Thursday morning as officers surveyed the scene.