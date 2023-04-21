LAPD probationary officer arrested for allegedly raping a child

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested one of their own officers for allegedly raping a child.

According to the department, Diego Jose Miranda Lopez was assigned to the North Hollywood area and served as a probationary officer. Lopez resigned from his position when he was confronted with the allegations. He was arrested on April 20.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office will review the case and consider filing charges on April 24.

Lopez was booked for "forcible rape child under 14 years" and is currently being held without bail. The department clarified that the alleged attack happened before he started working for the LAPD.