LAPD patrol car crashes into building, hits pedestrian

LAPD crash caught on cam in Exposition Park

LAPD crash caught on cam in Exposition Park

LAPD crash caught on cam in Exposition Park

It was a close call for a pedestrian after a Los Angeles Police Department car crashed into a building in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Exposition Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the patrol car lost control after it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Video footage shows the police car sliding sideways onto the sidewalk before hitting a building and almost pinning the man walking down the street.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The two officers inside the patrol car were uninjured.