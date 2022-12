CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 29 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 29 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 29 AM Edition)

One person died after a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown Thursday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department said it happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area near Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the LAPD.

Information on the hit-and run driver and the vehicle was not available.