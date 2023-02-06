Watch CBS News
LAPD officers catch shooting suspect following high-speed pursuit

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Pursuit involving LAPD comes to crashing stop in Inglewood
Pursuit involving LAPD comes to crashing stop in Inglewood 00:23

Los Angeles police officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect that began in the Rampart area of Los Angeles.

The pursuit moved into Hyde Park near Centinela, then into Inglewood. The suspect was driving a silver late-model sedan. 

405-fwy-suspect-pursuit.png
The driver bailed out on foot near Century Blvd. and the 405 Freeway after driving onto a grassy embankment. Six officers chased the suspect onto a frontage road off the 405 Freeway and tackled the person. The suspect was taken into custody.

Speeds reached 90 mph in residential areas as the suspect ran several red lights and took multiple turns to try to evade pursuing officers. The suspect drove through several parking lots. Officers were managing to keep close to the vehicle.

The driver bailed out on foot near Century Blvd. and the 405 Freeway after driving onto a grassy embankment. Six officers chased the suspect onto a frontage road off the 405 Freeway and tackled the person. The suspect was taken into custody.

suspect-apprehended.png
Six officers chased the suspect onto a frontage road off the 405 Freeway and tackled the person. The suspect was taken into custody.   KCAL News

The pursuit began at about noon.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 12:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

