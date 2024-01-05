LAPD officers in pursuit of driver near Boyle Heights

Los Angeles Police Department officers are in pursuit of a driver near Boyle Heights.

It was not immediately clear what time the chase began.

With SkyCal overhead, the suspect, behind the wheel of a silver Dodge Challenger with a black racing stripe, could be seen swerving around other cars, driving on the wrong side of the road and speeding down surface streets as they continued into the South Gate area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.