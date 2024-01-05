Watch CBS News
LAPD officers in pursuit of driver near Boyle Heights

By Dean Fioresi

KCAL News

Los Angeles Police Department officers are in pursuit of a driver near Boyle Heights. 

It was not immediately clear what time the chase began.

With SkyCal overhead, the suspect, behind the wheel of a silver Dodge Challenger with a black racing stripe, could be seen swerving around other cars, driving on the wrong side of the road and speeding down surface streets as they continued into the South Gate area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 5:37 PM PST

