LAPD officers hospitalized after car crashes into them while investigating deadly hit-and-run in South LA

2 LAPD officers injured after car crashes into them during deadly hit-and-run investigation

2 LAPD officers injured after car crashes into them during deadly hit-and-run investigation

2 LAPD officers injured after car crashes into them during deadly hit-and-run investigation

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized after a car crashed into them while they were in the midst of a deadly hit-and-run investigation in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 3:40 a.m. near E. Slauson Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, after they learned of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to LAPD officers.

While investigating the incident, which left the unidentified male victim dead at the scene, police say that they were hit by another driver who was traveling through the area.

That driver stopped, however, and remained at the scene to cooperate with police.

LAPD officials say that both of the officers are expected to recover.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where a gray sedan could be seen parked on the side of the road about 100 yards from where the victim's body was in the middle of the street. Police say that this vehicle was likely involved in the deadly crash.