LAPD officers fatally shoot reportedly armed man in Koreatown

A man who was reportedly armed with a knife and confronted police responding to a mental health call in Koreatown was fatally shot Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at an apartment in the 400 block of South Gramercy Place, according to LAPD, which initially said officers responded to a report of a "violent male."

Police subsequently said officers were called to meet Department of Mental Health workers at the apartment, and when they arrived, they were met by a man in his 40s who was armed with a knife, prompting at least one officer to open fire, striking the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a knife was recovered.

The man's brother told KCAL Thursday that his parents called authorities because he was having a mental health crisis. He said mental health workers were already at the scene when police arrived, but officers confronted the man without their assistance.

No details were released on exactly what occurred to prompt the shooting.