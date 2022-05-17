LAPD officers arrest grand theft auto suspect in Eagle Rock

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a grand theft auto suspect Monday afternoon.

CBSLA

Officers were tracking the suspect for a little over 15 minutes in the Eagle Rock area before he attempted to flee from the vehicle on foot, after he pulled into a residential area.

Three occupants were said to be inside the vehicle when tracking began, and officers were still searching for two suspects.

It was unknown if the person arrested was the driver of the stolen vehicle or one of the passengers.