LAPD officer shot by restraining order suspect

A Los Angeles police officer was hospitalized after he was shot in Pacoima on Friday.

It happened at about 8:20 a.m. when officers responded to a restraining order violation call in the 13200 block of Paxton Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officers encountered the suspect in a back house. Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, the officers tried to take the suspect into custody with a taser, but it didn't work.

In the struggle, the suspect's weapon fired and struck a 27-year-old officer in the hand. Officers were able to wrangle the suspect into custody before the wounded officer was taken to the hospital.

"Our officer, thankfully, is in good condition," Deputy Chief Ruby Flores said. "He was transported to a local hospital and is in a stable condition."

The suspect was not injured.