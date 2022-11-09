LAPD officer injured during mental health investigation

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was stabbed with a knife while responding to a mental health investigation call around 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.

Officers responded to a family dispute involving a mentally ill male in the area of the 7200 block of South Hobart Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they met with the suspect's mother, who explained that her son was experiencing a mental health crisis and he was in the nearby area.

Officers found the male suspect as he tried to hide behind a food truck. The suspect then rushed toward the female officer with a knife and attempted to stab her in the neck and face. The officer was stabbed in her left hand as she thwarted the attack. The suspect fled from officers, which resulted in a foot pursuit. The suspect was ultimately caught and taken into custody.

The female officer was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. She was admitted and will undergo surgery for her injuries.

The suspect, 22-year-old Arlandus Triplett, was arrested for attempted murder on a police officer. The criminal case against Triplett is being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for felony filing consideration.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact 77th Area detectives at 323-786-5077. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the "P3 Tips" mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.