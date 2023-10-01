Watch CBS News
LAPD officer injured during crash in South Los Angeles; other driver arrested

By KCAL-News Staff

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured during a two-car crash in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning

The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m., near Western Avenue and 94th Street, according to a statement from LAPD. 

They said that both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

After the driver was treated, they were taken into custody on charges that were not disclosed by the department. 

The officer was released shortly after receiving treatment. The nature of the injuries were not immediately known. 

Police did not say if the police vehicle involved in the crash was marked or unmarked. 

First published on October 1, 2023 / 4:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

