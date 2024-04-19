LAPD officer injured after brawl near Slauson Recreation Center

Paramedics responded to the Slauson Recreation Center after a Los Angeles police officer was injured after a brawl.

The incident started at about 8:15 p.m. after a large group of men and women started fighting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to the intersection of 53rd Street and Compton Avenue but were swarmed, prompting an urgent "officer needs help" call over the radio.

Dozens of officers descended upon the area, filling streets with patrol cars throughout most of the neighborhood surrounding the rec center.

Dozens of police cars lined the streets near the Slauson Recreation Center after an urgent call for help. KCAL News

After setting up a skirmish line to control the crowd, the LAPD requested an ambulance for an injured officer. The department did not release the extent of the officer's injuries. Police also called an ambulance for a 12-year-old girl and her mother after they were shoved during the fight.