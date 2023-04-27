LAPD officer hospitalized after finger allegedly bitten off by homeless person at Metro station

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was hospitalized on Thursday after a homeless person allegedly bit a portion of his finger off at the Vermont/Santa Monica Metro Station in East Hollywood.

According to a statement from LAPD, officers were on the platform level of the station at around 10:30 a.m. conducting their routine work activities when one noticed the man "in possession of narcotic paraphernalia." The officers escorted the man off the train at which point he allegedly "became violent," the statement said.

The officer, a sergeant with the department, remains hospitalized at the latest after a part of his finger was bitten off by the suspect during the ensuing altercation.

The suspect has been taken into custody and was booked on a charge of mayhem and resisting an executive order. He was briefly hospitalized for minor injuries sustained in the fight.

"I'm deeply disturbed by the vicious and gruesome attack on our sergeant as he and other officers were simply conducting routine patrol of the transit line," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore in a statement. "We remain committed to our work each day to improve the safety of the entire transit system with dedicated patrols engaging those who pose a risk to the safety of others."